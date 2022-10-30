Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 54 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $11.02 on Friday, hitting $309.59. 760,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.66.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

