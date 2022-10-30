Sierra Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.53. 4,090,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,768. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.