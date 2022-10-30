Sierra Capital LLC Has $60,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EL traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $206.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

