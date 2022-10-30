Sierra Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. 1,712,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

