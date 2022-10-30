Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,663,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 4,670,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,105.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

