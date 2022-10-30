Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,663,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 4,670,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,105.2 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDF stock remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
