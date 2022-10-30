Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SHTDY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.