Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.3 %
SHTDY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
About Sinopharm Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.