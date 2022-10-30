Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $145.09 million and $28.76 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.95 or 0.31546170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012321 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,712,632,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,712,640,193 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.