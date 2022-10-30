Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.90. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 70,396 shares traded.
Socket Mobile Trading Down 10.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.86.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Socket Mobile (SCKT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.