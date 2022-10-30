Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.90. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 70,396 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 10.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

