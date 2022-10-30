Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 4.0 %

SBSI traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

