Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

LUV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $36.23. 7,855,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,155. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

