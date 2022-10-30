SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. 15,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $131.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.