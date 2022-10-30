Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEPJF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

