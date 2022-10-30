Spell Token (SPELL) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Spell Token has a market cap of $92.37 million and $23.50 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.08 or 0.31506075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,990,482,180 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

