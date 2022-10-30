SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SPI Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

SPI Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

