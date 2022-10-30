Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

