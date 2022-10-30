Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

