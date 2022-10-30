Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 2,808,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.