Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,284,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,521. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

