Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.