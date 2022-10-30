Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.56 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $66.56 million and $12.86 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process."

