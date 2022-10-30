State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Life Storage worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 66.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 273,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.