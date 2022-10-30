State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.37 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

