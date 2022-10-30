State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $250.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

