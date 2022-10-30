State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,876 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Workday by 8,913.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Workday by 1,909.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510,977 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Workday by 28.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 940.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.57.

Workday stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

