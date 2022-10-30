State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,382 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS SMIN opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

