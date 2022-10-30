Status Price Hits $0.0284 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Status has a total market cap of $98.66 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,689.53 or 1.00023527 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00045432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.028676 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,455,369.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.