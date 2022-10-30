Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.