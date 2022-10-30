StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

