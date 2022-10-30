StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
