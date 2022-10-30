StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

