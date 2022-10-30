StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.