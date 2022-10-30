STP (STPT) Price Up 1.2% This Week

STP (STPT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. STP has a market capitalization of $73.27 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,473.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04244475 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,102,133.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

