Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.26 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $607,683.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $326.27 or 0.01586321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.41 or 0.31415441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 349.6136071 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $413,115.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars.

