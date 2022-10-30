Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $7.29 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00035267 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $98,611.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.52 or 0.31373997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012253 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

