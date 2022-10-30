Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,800 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,498,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 718.3 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

SVCBF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

