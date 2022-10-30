Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 145,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

