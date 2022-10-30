Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.84. 662,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,234. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.47.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 57.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synopsys by 19.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

