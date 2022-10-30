Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.84. The stock had a trading volume of 662,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

