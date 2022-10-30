Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.46 billion-$28.46 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 3,071,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

