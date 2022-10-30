Tangible Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010233 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $68.39 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.10272134 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $97.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.