Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,282,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 362,489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,792.6 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TIAOF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

