Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $16.10 or 0.00077743 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.95 or 0.31546170 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012321 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,814 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.