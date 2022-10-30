TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
T has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.85.
TELUS Price Performance
TELUS stock opened at C$28.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$26.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.
TELUS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
