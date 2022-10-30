Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 55 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Temenos Stock Performance

Temenos stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

