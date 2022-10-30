Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$9.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. 1,665,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

