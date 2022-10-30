Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

