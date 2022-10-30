Tezos Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $29.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,834,689 coins and its circulating supply is 914,370,890 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

