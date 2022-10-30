The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target to $14.70

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

