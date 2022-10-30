The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PNC traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $162.87. 2,204,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

