The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,540. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

