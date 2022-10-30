ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $70.74 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

